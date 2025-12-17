Kim Mu Jun Is Heartbroken To See Ahn Eun Jin And Jang Ki Yong Sharing A Romantic Moment Together In 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously in episode 10, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim confirmed their feelings for one another and shared a sweet kiss. The newly released stills capture the following events of what will occur directly after the events of the previous episode.

In the photos, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim hug each other tightly while sharing a kiss. From a distance, Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) watches, heartbroken, from a distance, raising viewers’ curiosity for what actions Kim Sun Woo will take next.

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

