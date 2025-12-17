Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Cheol, YooA, And More Dive Into High-Risk Pursuit For Money In 'Project Y'

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The newly released stills offer a look at the tangled relationships of the seven characters chasing dirty money and gold bars. Best friends Mi Seon and Do Kyung, who once lived intensely while dreaming of ordinary lives, suddenly lose everything after a deep betrayal by the world they trusted. Later, they learn about the dirty money belonging to CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol) and plan to steal it. When they also take the gold bars hidden with the black money, they wind up becoming the target of multiple people chasing after them.

The stills of Mi Seon and Do Kyung walking side by side down a dark street and watching something in a wooded forest raise the question of how the two friends, who have seized a once-in-a-lifetime chance after being pushed to the brink, will face the crisis ahead.

In another still, Ga Young (Kim Shin Rok) grabs Do Kyung by the collar, her angry expression raising questions about the past that links Mi Seon, Do Kyung, and Ga Young.

Other stills show Mi Seon looking sad, Do Kyung expressionless behind the wheel, Ga Young deep in thought, Hwang So (Jung Young Joo) as stoic as ever, Seok Gu (Lee Jae Gyun) seemingly plotting, Ha Kyung (OH MY GIRL’s YooA) in the middle of a conversation, and CEO To with cold eyes—seven distinctive characters entangled by dirty money and gold bars, each with their own complex relationships.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Han So Hee in “100 Days My Prince” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jeon Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)