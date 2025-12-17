ATBO Announces Disbandment

ATBO’s activities as a group have come to an end.

On December 17, ATBO’s agency IST Entertainment released an official statement announcing that the agency has decided to terminate their management contracts with the boy group.

Read the full statement below:

Following the announcement, member Ryu Junmin took to his personal Instagram with a letter to fans:

ATBO originally debuted as a seven-member group in 2022 and continued as a six-member group following Seok Rakwon’s departure in 2024.

Wishing all the best to the ATBO members on their future paths!

Source (1)