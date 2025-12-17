Park Ki Woong Is An Elite Fashion Executive Who Can’t Forget His First Love In New Drama 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills of Park Ki Woong in character!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Park Ki Woong plays Yang Hyun Bin, the fashion division executive at Taehan Group, who has a knack for both fashion and business management. As a child, he held a special place in his heart for his first love, the bold, spirited Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon), who protected him. When he unexpectedly reunites with her at the same company, he becomes convinced it is fate and starts closing the distance between them.

The stills show Yang Hyun Bin’s exceptional fashion sense, which perfectly suits his role as the executive of the fashion division. He captures women’s hearts with his signature charm, humor, and pure aura. It remains to be seen how the honest-in-love Yang Hyun Bin will navigate the tangled misunderstandings and conflicts between the two families and protect his love.

Park Ki Woong is expected to carefully portray the complex emotions of Yang Hyun Bin, a character who, behind his energetic exterior, holds a deep love for his family. In addition, his romantic chemistry with Jin Se Yeon is sure to spark excitement.

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31.

