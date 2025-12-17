Original Creators Of 'The Judge Returns' Celebrate Drama With Webtoon Posters + Comment On Adaptation

The original creators of “The Judge Returns” have shared their thoughts on the upcoming drama adaptation, in addition to crafting celebratory posters for the show!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

To celebrate the drama adaptation, Lee Hae Nal, the web novel’s author, and Jeon Dol Dol, the webtoon artist, sent congratulatory messages along with webtoon versions of the posters.

Lee Hae Nal said of the drama adaptation, “It is an honor, and I was curious to see how the characters from my imagination would be portrayed. I am excitedly awaiting the drama.”

Jeon Dol Dol agreed, “I am looking forward to seeing how the relationships between the characters have been brought to life.”

The two creators also praised how closely the drama’s actors resemble the original characters. Lee Hae Nal said, “When I heard that Ji Sung had been cast, it felt like the image I had imagined was coming to life.”

Jeon Dol Dol added, “I was surprised by how perfectly Park Hee Soon captured Kang Shin Jin’s unique cold and weighty presence. Personally, I was most delighted by Won Jin Ah joining the cast, because it made me think, ‘The character of Kim Jin Ah will be even richer in the drama.’”

The key themes of the series are undoubtedly “justice” and “conflict.” Lee Hae Nal said, “I am looking forward to seeing what kind of conflict will arise between Lee Han Young and Kang Shin Jin, who take completely different paths while upholding different notions of justice.”

Jeon Dol Dol, who created commemorative posters specifically for the series, said, “I focused on trying to capture the drama’s atmosphere while dramatically expressing the tension in the intense conflict between Lee Han Young and Kang Shin Jin.”

Finally, the two creators said, “Thanks to the readers who loved the original work, ‘The Judge Returns’ was able to be made into a drama,” adding, “Please also give plenty of interest and support to the drama.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

