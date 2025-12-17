Lomon Is A Confident Soccer Superstar Whose Perfect Life Gets Tackled By Fate In “No Tail To Tell”

Upcoming SBS drama “No Tail To Tell” has unveiled the first stills of Lomon in character!

“No Tail To Tell” is a fantasy romance that follows Eun Ho (Kim Hye Yoon), a quirky Gen Z gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who resists becoming human, and Kang Si Yeol (Lomon), an overly confident, world-class soccer player. The drama depicts the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Newly released stills spotlight Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, a global soccer player who may be full of confidence, but never complacent. As a star striker for a prestigious overseas club, Kang Si Yeol enjoys wealth, fame, and success at the pinnacle of his career—until gumiho Eun Ho unexpectedly “tackles” her way into his perfect life.

Other photos capture Kang Si Yeol’s journey as an athlete. From his youth, when he was filled with dreams and passion despite not being labeled a top prospect, his fiery gaze reveals his unwavering love for soccer. Through relentless training and effort—dozens, even hundreds of times more than others—his dedication eventually pays off. Kang Si Yeol is later scouted by an overseas league, turning his long-held dream into reality as he rises to the very top of the soccer world. Surrounded by crowds of fans and reporters at the airport, his unmistakable superstar aura draws the eye.

The production team shared, “Lomon takes on his first romantic comedy role and showcases a wide range of charms, delivering both laughter and heart-fluttering moments. His playful, exciting love-hate chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon will be the drama’s biggest highlight.”

“No Tail To Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

