Ahn Eun Jin Is Rescued By Jung Soo Young Amid A Crisis In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the drama, Go Da Rim is a bright and resilient character who gets back up no matter how tough the situation. Despite being single, Da Rim took a job under the guise of being a mother to care for her own mother, who collapsed and was hospitalized after her younger sister suddenly disappeared, leaving behind massive debts. Da Rim’s secret was eventually exposed by Gong Ji Hyeok, the man she shared an earth-shattering kiss with and the team leader at the company where she works. Nevertheless, she bowed her head and tearfully apologized, putting her family’s livelihood first.

Despite having secured the job under false pretenses, the highly responsible Da Rim has done her absolute best as a member of the Mother TF team. She never failed to encourage and guide her teammates whenever they felt frustrated. Viewers are rooting for Da Rim to achieve meaningful growth not only in love but also in her career.

The newly released stills depict Da Rim facing a crisis. In the photos, she is surrounded by a crowd in the lobby of the baby products company Natural Bebe. The people are holding banners and placards with shocking messages like “Natural Bebe OUT” and “Boycott.” Anger is evident on their faces, and some even appear to be throwing objects at Da Rim. In one photo, Jang Jin Hee (Jung Soo Young), a fellow member of the Mother TF team, is seen trying to protect Go Da Rim, leaving viewers curious about what could have happened.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Da Rim will face an unimaginable crisis. This crisis will bring about a major change in her heart. Actress Ahn Eun Jin perfectly captured Da Rim’s emotional transformation with a detailed and profound performance. Please stay tuned to find out the crisis that befalls Da Rim and whether she can overcome it.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

