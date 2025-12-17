Park Ji Hoon Is A Dethroned King Exiled To Yoo Hae Jin’s Village In New Film “The King’s Warden”

The upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

The newly released stills capture King Danjong, village chief Eom Heung Do, who protects him until the very end, and the many figures surrounding them.

Eom Heung Do, the chief of the remote mountain village Gwangcheongol, is a man who willingly accepts the role of an exile site host to ensure his villagers do not go hungry. As both caretaker and watcher of Danjong’s every move, his conflicted position raises intrigue about what lies ahead for him.

The image of Danjong captures the dethroned king in a fragile and lonely state—stripped of his throne and left with nowhere to lean on, even within the vast palace walls. Meanwhile, Han Myeong Hoe (Yoo Ji Tae), one of the most powerful figures of the era, exudes overwhelming charisma with his sharp, vigilant gaze. Palace maid Mae Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), who accompanies Danjong from the palace to the place of exile and tends to him devotedly, conveys a sense of quiet warmth and compassion.

Another still shows the group traveling by raft toward Cheongnyeongpo, foreshadowing the turbulent future awaiting Danjong in the isolated and cut-off land of exile. Adding to the intrigue are images of the villagers standing beside Eom Heung Do, and Danjong’s uncle Grand Prince Geumseong (Lee Jun Hyuk), who schemes to restore his nephew to the throne.

“The King’s Warden” will hit theaters on February 4, 2026.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)