“Exhuma” Director Denies Reports Of Yoo Ah In’s Casting In New Film

Director Jang Jae Hyun of the hit film “Exhuma” has denied reports that Yoo Ah In will be starring in his upcoming project.

On December 17, Sports Chosun reported that Yoo Ah In was set to make his return through director Jang Jae Hyun’s new film “Vampire,” which was said to begin filming in the second half of next year.

“Vampire” is reportedly a vampire-themed film that would expand the occult universe the director has established through works such as “The Priests,” “Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” and “Exhuma.”

In response to the report, a representative from Yoo Ah In’s agency UAA stated, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

Director Jang Jae Hyun also personally addressed the rumors, saying, “It is true that I am preparing a new project with the working title ‘Vampire.’ However, the claim that Yoo Ah In will be appearing in it is completely untrue.”

He added, “Even the script itself hasn’t been completed yet. I have also never officially approached Yoo Ah In about the project. It’s true that I recently asked how he has been doing and briefly talked about future schedules, but it seems that this was blown into something entirely different. He also mentioned that he wants to spend about a year quietly without any scheduled activities.”

Regarding the status of the project, Jang Jae Hyun explained, “The script for ‘Vampire’ hasn’t been completed or even fully drafted. Only a synopsis exists at this point, and even the production company has not yet been finalized—we’re still in discussions. Since many things could change, I’m being cautious. Personally, I’m looking at a production timeline that could extend into the year after next.”

Yoo Ah In previously faced charges for violating the Narcotics Control Act (psychotropic substances), marijuana use, and incitement. After a lengthy trial, his sentence was finalized at one year in prison, suspended for two years, along with a fine of 2 million won (approximately $1,350). He has effectively paused his acting career since becoming embroiled in the legal case in 2022.

