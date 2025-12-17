Choi Jin Hyuk Is A Chaebol CEO Who Has Sworn Off Marriage In “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled the first stills of Choi Jin Hyuk in character!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all. Haunted by guilt over his beloved older brother’s death—which he believes was caused by him—Kang Doo Joon decides to live life in his brother’s place, even giving up on marriage in the process. However, his emotional resolve begins to waver when he meets Jang Hee Won (Oh Yeon Seo), a woman who openly speaks about her dreams.

In the newly released stills, Kang Doo Joon is seen in impeccably tailored suits, fully capturing the refined presence of a chaebol heir. His polished appearance is matched by his work ethic—precise, composed, and highly professional. Whether carefully reviewing documents ahead of a meeting or commanding the room with quiet authority, he exudes the charisma and gravitas expected of the head of Taehan Liquor.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

