Ha Seok Jin, Choi Won Young, And More Play Key Figures Shaping Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min’s Fate In “To My Beloved Thief”

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

As the tangled destinies of Hong Eun Jo—a healer by day and a bandit by night—and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min)—a prince by day and a royal inspector by night—begin to take shape, the drama unveils a cast of pivotal characters who will deeply impact their already complex lives.

First, Choi Won Young takes on the role of Im Sa Hyeong, the Chief Royal Secretary who wields power second only to the king. Skilled at reading the king’s intentions and always placing his own survival first, Im Sa Hyeong hides dark ambitions behind a rigid expression and conceals poison beneath a gentle tone. His carefully measured words and actions—never revealing his true intentions—threaten to upend the flow of events and heighten the drama’s tension.

Kim Suk Hoon plays Hong Min Jik, the father of Hong Eun Jo. A man who never compromises his principles or beliefs, Hong Min Jik is ultimately destroyed after confronting the bloody upheaval that engulfs the royal court. Burdened by guilt for dragging his family into turmoil, he shows especially deep affection for his daughter Hong Eun Jo, who has taken on the weight of the family in his stead.

Ha Seok Jin transforms into King Yi Gyu of Joseon, the man who brings a major turning point to the lives of both Im Sa Hyeong and Hong Min Jik. Forced to conceal the bloodline of his disgraced mother, Deposed Queen Kim, who died a dishonorable death, Yi Gyu has learned to use his natural intelligence shrewdly to survive. With one face seeking the reputation of a benevolent ruler and another craving absolute tyrannical power, all eyes are on what kind of shockwaves his dual nature will unleash.

Kim Jung Nan appears as the Queen Dowager, Yi Yeol’s mother and King Yi Gyu’s stepmother. Deeply devoted to her son, she remains wary of Yi Gyu’s tyrannical tendencies and continues to protect Yi Yeol.

Lastly, Seo Young Hee portrays Chun Seom, Hong Eun Jo’s mother. Having steadfastly stood by her husband Hong Min Jik through years of hardship, Chun Seom has always placed her family first despite life’s many trials. With her kind and gentle nature, she firmly stands on Hong Eun Jo’s side, offering unwavering support and comfort that adds emotional warmth to the drama.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

