UNIS Announces Dates And Cities For 1st-Ever Tour 'Ever Last'

UNIS is setting out on the first tour of their career!

On December 17 local time, the “Universe Ticket” girl group revealed the first set of stops for their upcoming 2026 “Ever Last” tour.

After kicking things off in New York on January 28, UNIS will perform in Philadelphia on January 30, Washington, DC on February 1, Charlotte on February 3, Atlanta on February 4, Jacksonville on February 6, Cleveland on February 10, Chicago on February 11, Dallas on February 15, Buenos Aires on February 19, Santiago on February 22, Ciudad de Mexico on February 25, and Los Angeles on February 27.

Fortunately, fans outside these cities need not be discouraged: UNIS has teased that there are more stops yet to be announced.