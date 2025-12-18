Moon Sang Min, Nam Ji Hyun, Hong Min Ki, And Han So Eun Exude Distinct Personalities In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief” Posters

KBS2’s upcoming Saturday–Sunday drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled new posters!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

The posters hint at the personalities and stories of four young people who become entangled through their own circumstances: Hong Eun Jo, Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki), and Shin Hae Rim (Han So Eun).

First, Hong Eun Jo, who lives a double life as a physician by day and a thief by night, shows steady conviction and strong resolve in her clear gaze. In her hand is a butcher’s mask.

Prince Yi Yeol, neatly dressed and wearing a gentle smile, offers a glimpse of his warm personality while carrying embroidered shoes.

Meanwhile, Lim Jae Yi, the second son of a noble family, looks straight ahead with a sharp gaze and grips his sword tightly, suggesting strong presence and a refusal to back down.

In contrast, Shin Hae Rim, a noblewoman from a respected household, displays a graceful appearance and conveys a charming appeal within her refined presence, holding a Korean novel in her hands.

The posters hint at the intertwined stories of Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol, who will share not only their hearts but also their souls, along with Lim Jae Yi and Shin Hae Rim, whose paths will cross with the two in meaningful ways.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

