Watch: Kim Seon Ho Becomes An Interpreter For Top Star Go Youn Jung In New Drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” Teasers

Upcoming drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

The poster shows Joo Ho Jin interpreting and Cha Mu Hee giving an interview. Ho Jin is fluent in English, Japanese, and Italian, while Mu Hee became a global top star overnight. Ho Jin looks closely at Mu Hee, focused on catching every word of her slightly nervous interview, creating a gentle, heart-fluttering mood that raises questions about their relationship.

The tagline, “The most difficult language, yours,” adds intrigue, suggesting that while they can translate words, understanding each other’s hearts may be far more difficult.

The newly released teaser further tells the story of Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee, who meet as a interpreter and a top star. Unlike the calm and composed Ho Jin, Mu Hee’s unpredictable charm raises expectations for the playful back-and-forth between two very different personalities.

The teaser also shows Hiro (Fukushi Sota) filming with Mu Hee, teasing the role he will play between Ho Jin and Mu Hee. In particular, Ho Jin’s line, “I don’t think I understand what that person is saying,” and his struggle to immediately translate Hiro’s confession suggest that their relationship will not be smooth.

Meanwhile, glimpses of stunning landscapes in Italy, Canada, and Japan—from standing under the aurora to exploring ancient castles and wide-open lakes—heighten anticipation for the rich visual experience the series promises to deliver.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe”:

Watch Now

And watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric”:

Watch Now

Source (1)