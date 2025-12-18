Lee Junho, Kim Hyang Gi, And Kim Byung Chul Are Superheroes Going Up Against Lee Chae Min And Kang Han Na In New Drama “Cashero”

Netflix’s series “Cashero” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

One still shows Sang Ung lifting a car with all his might, revealing at a glance that, despite his ordinary appearance, he now has superhuman strength.

His girlfriend Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon) is the first to notice Sang Ung’s new power, which grows stronger the more cash he holds. To protect his wallet, she begins making a practical plan. The worried facial expressions on Sang Ung and Min Suk as they think through their situation together hint at how the two will handle these challenges.

Adding to the intrigue are stills of Sang Ung fighting through flames and hauling bags of rice while exhausted. These images show the contrast between his heroic moments and his everyday struggles.

More stills show Byeon Ho In (Kim Byung Chul) facing someone with a flushed face and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi) carrying out an operation with Sang Ung amid a crowd. The two are self-proclaimed members of the Korean Superpowered Association and Sang Ung’s reliable allies, showing lively chemistry.

More stills below capture Jonathan (Lee Chae Min), the arrogant youngest son of the group targeting superhumans, known as the Criminals’ Association, confronting Sang Ung. These stills offer a glimpse of the tense standoff and mental sparring between them.

Meanwhile, Joanna (Kang Han Na), the group’s likely successor and eldest daughter, stands confidently amid her bodyguards, hinting at another unpredictable turn of events she may lead.

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26 via Netflix.

