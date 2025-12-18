Park Bo Gum And IU Top Gallup Korea’s Poll Of 2025 Drama Actors

Park Bo Gum And IU Top Gallup Korea’s Poll Of 2025 Drama Actors

Drama
Dec 18, 2025
by R Suhaila

Gallup Korea has unveiled the results of its drama actors poll!

Gallup Korea conducted a survey from November 11 through 28 among 1,700 people nationwide aged 13 and older, excluding Jeju, asking them to name up to two actors who stood out the most this year.

Check out the full list of winners:

  • 1st place: Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Good Boy”) – 13.3 percent
  • 2nd place: IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”) – 11.3 percent
  • 3rd place: Kim Ji Won (“Queen of Tears”) – 4.4 percent
  • 4th place: Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) – 3.9 percent
  • 5th place: Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok,” “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Mercy for None,” “Head Over Heels”) – 3.3 percent
  • 6th place: Lee Jung Jae (“Squid Game 2,” “Squid Game 3”) – 3.1 percent
  • 7th place (tie): Namkoong Min (“Our Movie”), Han Ji Min (“Love Scout,” “Heavenly Ever After”), Byeon Woo Seok (“Lovely Runner,” “No Gain, No Love”), Kim Tae Ri (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”) — 2.9 percent

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch Han Ji Min in “Love Scout” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Bon Appetit Your Majesty
Byeon Woo Seok
Choo Young Woo
Good Boy
Han Ji Min
Head Over Heels
Heavenly Ever After
IU
Jeongnyeon The Star is Born
Kim Ji Won
Kim Tae Ri
Lee Jung Jae
Lim YoonA
Love Scout
Lovely Runner
Mercy for None
Namkoong Min
No Gain No Love
Our Movie
Park Bo Gum
Queen of Tears
Squid Game 2
Squid Game 3
The Tale of Lady Ok
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
When Life Gives You Tangerines

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read