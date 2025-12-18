Park Bo Gum And IU Top Gallup Korea’s Poll Of 2025 Drama Actors
Gallup Korea has unveiled the results of its drama actors poll!
Gallup Korea conducted a survey from November 11 through 28 among 1,700 people nationwide aged 13 and older, excluding Jeju, asking them to name up to two actors who stood out the most this year.
Check out the full list of winners:
- 1st place: Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Good Boy”) – 13.3 percent
- 2nd place: IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”) – 11.3 percent
- 3rd place: Kim Ji Won (“Queen of Tears”) – 4.4 percent
- 4th place: Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) – 3.9 percent
- 5th place: Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok,” “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Mercy for None,” “Head Over Heels”) – 3.3 percent
- 6th place: Lee Jung Jae (“Squid Game 2,” “Squid Game 3”) – 3.1 percent
- 7th place (tie): Namkoong Min (“Our Movie”), Han Ji Min (“Love Scout,” “Heavenly Ever After”), Byeon Woo Seok (“Lovely Runner,” “No Gain, No Love”), Kim Tae Ri (“Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”) — 2.9 percent
Congratulations to all of the winners!
