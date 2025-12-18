Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Enjoy A Sweet At-Home Date In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Go Da Rim and Gong Ji Hyeok finally confirmed their feelings for each other and officially began their secret office romance. Viewers’ attention is now focused on how their love, which started with an earth shattering kiss, will ultimately conclude.

The newly released stills depict Da Rim and Ji Hyeok spending some time alone. Their comfortable outfits suggest that they are at Gong Ji Hyeok’s home. In the photos, Ji Hyeok wears a bright smile as he gazes affectionately at Da Rim, while Da Rim playfully pops a grape into her mouth, showing off her adorable charm.

Another photo teases a spaghetti kiss between the two, heightening viewers’ anticipation. Viewers can’t wait to find out what kinds of romantic moments will unfold during Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s home date. Given that Go Da Rim faced the risk of her fraudulent employment being exposed at the end of episode 11, anticipation is even higher for episode 12, as viewers wonder whether the couple will be able to overcome the crisis and protect their love.

The production team shared, “In the upcoming episode, Go Da Rim and Gong Ji Hyeok’s relationship will reach a significant turning point. The two will freely convey and express the feelings for each other that they have long kept hidden in their hearts. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin portrayed Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s love in ways that were sometimes cute and lovely, and at other times deeply emotional. Their chemistry was outstanding. We ask for viewers’ continued interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

