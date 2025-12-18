Lee Chae Min, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan, DAY6’s Dowoon, And Car, The Garden In Talks For New Variety Show With Na Young Suk

Lee Chae Min, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan, DAY6’s Dowoon, and Car, the garden may be starring in a new variety show together!

On December 18, a media outlet reported that actor Lee Chae Min, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan, DAY6’s Dowoon, and Car the garden are set to appear on producer Na Young Suk’s new Netflix variety show.

Later the same day, Netflix responded to the reports, stating, “It’s true that the project is currently under discussion.”

The title of the program has not yet been decided and is currently known only as Na Young Suk PD’s new variety project. Although there is speculation of the show being a male-version of “Earth Arcade” given the lineup and production team, the concept is said to be different. Rather than focusing on travel or games, the show will center on the members “enduring hardship.”

Aside from hosting “Music Bank” and appearing on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” last year, Lee Chae Min has had few variety show appearances. He rose in popularity following the success of his drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” and is now expanding into variety shows as well. For Tarzzan, the upcoming program will be his first solo variety appearance aside from his appearance on MBC’s “Radio Star.” Though he is the eldest member of ALLDAY PROJECT, he will take on the role of the youngest in this new show.

DAY6’s Dowoon recently kicked off his variety activities through MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”), while Car the garden has been unexpectedly making viewers laugh with his appearances on Coupang Play’s “Office Workers.” Viewers are highly anticipating what kind of show producer Na Young Suk will create with this unexpected lineup.

The show will be released on Netflix in the first half of next year.

In the mean time, watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)