Baekhyun’s Agency Announces Legal Outcomes From Ongoing Action Against False And Malicious Claims

Baekhyun’s agency has issued a strong warning and disclosed concrete legal outcomes achieved against individuals responsible for malicious posts and the spread of false information about the artist.

On December 18, Baekhyun’s agency INB100 released an official statement detailing the status of its ongoing legal actions. The agency has filed formal complaints with investigative authorities on multiple charges, including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, insult, and violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes.

According to the statement, a case filed with the Gwangjin Police Station in Seoul last April has already resulted in a fine being imposed on the defendant. Additional cases filed with the Gangnam Police Station in May and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit in September are currently under active investigation.

Below is the full official statement: