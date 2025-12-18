Baekhyun’s Agency Announces Legal Outcomes From Ongoing Action Against False And Malicious Claims
Baekhyun’s agency has issued a strong warning and disclosed concrete legal outcomes achieved against individuals responsible for malicious posts and the spread of false information about the artist.
On December 18, Baekhyun’s agency INB100 released an official statement detailing the status of its ongoing legal actions. The agency has filed formal complaints with investigative authorities on multiple charges, including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, insult, and violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes.
According to the statement, a case filed with the Gwangjin Police Station in Seoul last April has already resulted in a fine being imposed on the defendant. Additional cases filed with the Gangnam Police Station in May and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Investigation Unit in September are currently under active investigation.
Below is the full official statement:
Hello, this is INB100.
We would like to provide an update on the legal actions being taken against the spread of false information and malicious posts involving Baekhyun.
Based on monitoring data we have collected independently, as well as reports submitted by fans, we have filed formal complaints with investigative authorities. These cases involve multiple criminal charges, including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, insult, and violations of the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes. Some cases have already received meaningful legal judgments, while the remaining cases are proceeding strictly in accordance with legal procedures.
The major developments to date are as follows:
- April 2025 – Gwangjin Police Station (Seoul): Fine imposed
- May 2025 – Gangnam Police Station (Seoul): Investigation currently in progress
- September 2025 – Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Cyber Investigation Unit: Investigation currently in progress
While the process of filing complaints and conducting investigations may take time, we will do our best to share any significant updates with fans as promptly as possible.
Moreover, regardless of the status of individual cases, our internal monitoring efforts will continue at all times, and reports submitted by fans will continue to be reviewed and utilized as legal evidence.
We sincerely thank the fans who consistently support and protect our artist. INB100 will continue to do everything possible to safeguard the rights and interests of our artists.
Thank you.