Oh Yeon Seo Is A Driven Career Woman Whose No-Marriage Rule Is Shaken In “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s new weekend drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled the first stills of Oh Yeon Seo in character!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team. Driven by her dream of creating a beer brand bearing her own name, Hee Won climbs the corporate ladder through sheer determination and grit. Confident and bold at work, she is a natural-born competitor. However, having grown up amid her parents’ divorce and her mother’s harsh words, she firmly declares that she will never marry in this lifetime. That resolve is shaken when she unexpectedly meets Kang Doo Joon (Choi Jin Hyuk) at an event she attends for market research, introducing an unforeseen twist into her carefully controlled life.

In newly released stills, Oh Yeon Seo fully transforms into Jang Hee Won, a skilled career woman whose passion for beer knows no bounds. Her serious expression and focused gaze during meetings reveal just how deeply committed she is to her work. In contrast, a moment where she beams while giving her teammates a thumbs-up highlights her leadership style—one that generously credits and uplifts those around her. Even at home, Hee Won’s work mode never switches off. While enjoying a post-work beer, she remains intent on finding the perfect foam-to-beer ratio.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

