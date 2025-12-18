Ahn Eun Jin Hands In Her Resignation To Jang Ki Yong In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Go Da Rim found herself on the brink of having her secret exposed—that despite being single, she fraudulently secured her job by posing as a married mother.

That tension only intensified with the preview for tonight’s episode that was released at the end of the broadcast. In the teaser, Go Da Rim, overwhelmed by guilt over her lies, decides to quit and submits her resignation to Gong Ji Hyeok. This raises pressing questions: Will Go Da Rim’s fraudulent employment be fully exposed? And will she really leave the Mother TF Team?

Go Da Rim joined Natural Bebe’s Mother TF Team under false pretences, pretending to be a mother to support her family. While it was a choice she made to survive, she has carried deep guilt over her deception. At the same time, she has been the one to encourage and lead her teammates whenever they felt exhausted or discouraged. Thanks to Go Da Rim’s resilience and determination, Gong Ji Hyeok and the Mother TF Team were able to achieve remarkable results across numerous projects.

As a result, the Mother TF Team has become known as the most tightly bonded team at Natural Bebe. Through working with them, Gong Ji Hyeok also began to rediscover the joy of teamwork—and has even taken steps to reclaim mothers’ rights within the company. Go Da Rim’s presence has grown irreplaceable to the team, making it all the more certain that her departure would deal a heavy blow not only to the Mother TF Team, but to Gong Ji Hyeok as well.

The production team shared, “In tonight’s Episode 12, Go Da Rim makes a major decision. This choice will impact her life, her love with Gong Ji Hyeok, her passion for her work, and the fate of the Mother TF Team members. Please look forward to Go Da Rim’s decision and choice.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

