Cho Han Gyeol Is A Movie-Loving Chaebol Heir With A Carefree Dream In “Undercover Miss Hong”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has unveiled the first stills of Cho Han Gyeol in character!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Cho Han Gyeol plays Albert Oh, the maternal grandson of the chairman of Hanmin Securities and a figure known within the company as “Director Oh.” An obsessive cinephile, Albert Oh dreamed of making films—but after his plans were discovered by his father, he was forced to return to Korea and pushed into working at Hanmin Securities. Hoping to live a carefree life surrounded by the movies he loves, he instead finds unexpected stimulation after crossing paths with Hong Jang Mi (Park Shin Hye), a troublesome 20-year-old rookie employee who constantly stirs up chaos at the company.

The newly released stills capture Albert Oh’s dual charm: the unpolished freedom of a cinephile alongside the dapper appeal of a young executive. His open-collared shirt that reveals a necklace, rolled-up sleeves, and stylishly groomed hair hint at his free-spirited, unconventional personality. In contrast, his neat shirts-and-tie office looks reflect the reality of being bound to the company as part of his heir-in-training journey.

Albert Oh becomes a key variable in Hong Geum Bo’s turbulent undercover mission. As she injects unexpected energy and lighthearted disruption into the rigid corporate environment, he gradually develops a sense of curiosity—and attraction—toward her. At the same time, he finds himself entangled with Hong Geum Bo and her former lover Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), forming a love triangle as the three navigate unresolved emotions and a precariously close emotional distance.

“Undercover Miss Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

