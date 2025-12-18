Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, And More Spark Youthful Romance In “Will You Be My Manager?” Posters

The drama “Will You Be My Manager?” has unveiled new character posters!

“Will You Be My Manager?” is a youthful coming-of-age story about Hirose Hana, a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers into the Management Department at Segi Arts High School—the only one of its kind in Korea—and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

Nonomura Kanon plays Hirose Hana, a Japanese exchange student with a secret; Ahn Jun Won plays Koo Eun Ho, a former child actor who ranks first in the Acting Department; Yoon Do Jin plays Chun Si U, Koo Eun Ho’s best friend who is a warm, boy-next-door type; Yang Jun Beom plays Kim Ba Reun, Hirose Hana’s cousin on her mother’s side and Shin Ji A’s boyfriend; Nam Min Su plays Nam Min Su, whose hobby is filming and editing dopamine-inducing moments; and Han Ji An stars as Shin Ji A, Kim Ba Reun’s girlfriend and the long-reigning top student of the Management Department.

The newly released character posters are filled with colorful doodles and playful typography that amplify the youthful energy and refreshing vibe of the series.

In her poster, Hirose Hana beams brightly while holding a big bag decked out with her signature keychain, radiating cheerful energy. The caption “A refreshing exchange student with a spicy secret” teases the mystery surrounding her character.

Striking a slightly aloof pose, Koo Eun Ho slips his hands into his pockets and gazes coolly into the camera, perfectly embodying the phrase “One spoon of prickly charm, two spoons of flutter.”

With a soft smile and unwavering gaze, Chun Si U exudes warmth, living up to the line “Straightforward at heart, Chun Si U comes at you passionately.”

Kim Ba Reun appears ever-ready to rush to his first love’s side, earning his description as “The textbook example of a devoted first love who can melt even ice.”

Holding a basketball with a mischievous grin, Nam Min Su radiates boundless energy, perfectly living up to the caption, “A 200,000-follower influencer living for dopamine.”

Shin Ji A closes out the lineup with an unshakable, confident pose that commands attention—embodying her title as “The queen of emotional walls and the Management Department’s eternal No. 1.”

The ending of Episode 2 teased a brewing love triangle between Hirose Hana, Koo Eun Ho, and Chun Si U, instantly sparking buzz. With the trio’s reel going viral worldwide, even the once-untouchable team led by Shin Ji A now faces an unpredictable outcome. As Episodes 3 and 4 approach, anticipation is mounting over how the romance—and the characters’ growth—will intensify next.

Episodes 3 and 4 of “Will You Be My Manager?” will be released on December 19 at 1 p.m. KST on Viki.

