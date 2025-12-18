Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun Sweeps Lee Joo Bin Off Her Feet In New Teaser For 'Spring Fever'

tvN has shared an adorable new teaser for its upcoming drama “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The newly released teaser begins with Yoon Bom, a teacher who is a self-proclaimed outsider in her new village, asking dryly, “Shall we gloomily start another day?” Due to a certain incident in her past, Yoon Bom chooses to live a life devoid of any emotion, and she puts up all sorts of emotional walls in order to keep other people out.

However, Yoon Bom’s iron-clad resolve begins to waver due to the unstoppable Seon Jae Gyu, who is bold and straightforward in his romantic pursuit of her. Although Yoon Bom sternly tells herself, “Don’t smile, don’t have fun, and don’t be happy,” the arrival of Seon Jae Gyu causes her to do exactly all three of those things.

The teaser ends with Yoon Bom’s walls and self-imposed rules crumbling as she begins a sweet spring romance with the smitten Seon Jae Gyu.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

