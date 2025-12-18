'Dynamite Kiss' Heads Into Final Week As Most-Watched Weekday Miniseries

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” is gearing up for the final week of its run!

On December 18, the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin successfully continued its six-week streak as the most-watched weekday miniseries ahead of its final two episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Dynamite Kiss” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent.

The final two episodes of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 24 at 9 p.m. KST and December 25 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

