Watch: Kim Hye Yoon Is At Risk Of Losing Her Gumiho Status Because Of Lomon In 'No Tail To Tell' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has released its first teaser!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

The new teaser begins with Eun Ho, who dreams of eternal life, explaining why she’s so hell-bent on staying a gumiho. “Living as a gumiho means that you get to enjoy only the fun things in life, without any hardship,” she says, entirely satisfied with her life exactly the way it is.

Eun Ho then lists her tips for staying a gumiho. Good deeds are not allowed, in case she accidentally turns human, and collecting livers (which is considered typical gumiho behavior in mythology) is also off-limits. “What would I do with [a liver], anyway?” she asks in disgust, hinting at the vast difference between Eun Ho and the standard gumiho. “I don’t kill humans.”

The teaser goes on to reveal that Eun Ho’s “secret business” is granting wealthy humans’ wishes in return for payment. The fourth and final tip is that “flirting is absolutely forbidden,” but things take an unexpected turn when Eun Ho becomes entangled with Kang Si Yeol. When Eun Ho asks in disbelief if Kang Si Yeol is worrying about her, he tenderly replies, “Am I not allowed to worry about you?”

Soon enough, Eun Ho is breaking her own “no dating” rule, putting her in danger of losing her gumiho status. The teaser ends with her grabbing Kang Si Yeol’s hand and asking him to tell her his wish.

Watch the full teaser below!

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16, 2026 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

