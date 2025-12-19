Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Get Tipsy And Spend The Night Together In 'Positively Yours' Teasers

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled a new set of teaser videos!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, a career woman who scores 100 points at work but zero in love.

The newly released teasers capture life-changing turning points for Doo Jun and Hee Won. Hee Won is a single-by-choice woman who has chosen work over love to create her own beer brand—so much so that she boldly declares, “I can say this for sure: there’s no marriage for me in this lifetime.”

Doo Jun’s bombshell proposal to the Hee Won takes everyone by surprise. With his proposal, “Is it my baby? Let’s get married,” all eyes are on how Hee Won will respond. After a single night’s detour turns Doo Jun and Hee Won into unexpected variables in each other’s lives, curiosity is mounting over how this reverse-order rom-com will unfold.

Watch the full teasers below!

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

