The winners of the 2025 FUNdex Awards are now out!

Held on December 18, the 2025 FUNdex Awards officially unveiled this year’s top TV and OTT programs, as well as the standout performers, all chosen based on comprehensive data analysis. Unlike traditional award ceremonies, the annual ceremony relies solely on data, considering factors such as topicality, search response, and the FUNdex index, which measures the intensity of enjoyment.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best of TV Drama: “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” (tvN)

Best of OTT Original Drama: “When Life Gives You Tangerines” (Netflix)

Best of Steady TV Show: “I am Solo” (ENA/SBS Plus)

Best of Seasonal/Mini TV Show: “Heart Pairing” (Channel A)

Best of Music/Dance TV Show: “BOYS II PLANET” (Mnet)

Best TV Program of Current Affairs: “Unanswered Questions” (SBS)

Best TV Program of Culture/Information: “Midnight Horror Story 5” (MBC)

Best of OTT Original Show: “The Devil’s Plan: Death Room” (Netflix)

Best Actor of TV Drama: Jung Jun Won (“Resident Playbook”)

Best Actress of TV Drama: Go Youn Jung (“Resident Playbook”)

Best Actor of OTT Original Drama: Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Actress of OTT Original Drama: IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Best Supporting Actor of TV Drama: Kang You Seok (“Resident Playbook”)

Best Supporting Actor of OTT Original Drama: Lee Jun Young (“Weak Hero Class 2”)

Best Player of Steady TV Show: Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

Best Player of Seasonal/Mini TV Show: G-Dragon (“Good Day”)

Best Player of TV Music/Dance Show: KYOKA (“World of Street Woman Fighter”)

Best Player of OTT Original Show: Kim Won Hoon (“Office Workers Season 2”)

Popular Star Prize – K-Drama Actor: Park Ji Hoon (“Weak Hero Class 2”)

Popular Star Prize – K-Drama Actress: Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)

Popular Star Prize – K-Show Male Player: Jin (“Kian’s Bizarre B&B”)

Popular Star Prize – K-Show Female Player: An Yu Jin (“Earth Arcade 3”)

FUNdex Data PD Prize : Show Program: “Moo No Plan”

FUNdex Data PD Prize : Drama Directing: Director Min Jin Ki (“New Recruit 3”)

FUNdex Data PD Prize : Drama Screenwriter: Screenwriter Yang Hee Seung (“A Hundred Memories”)

MegazoneCloud Special Award: SM Entertainment

Congratulations to all the winners!

