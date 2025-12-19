Ahn Jae Hyun Signs With New Agency

Ahn Jae Hyun has found a new agency to call home!

On December 19, Studio UHoo announced that Ahn Jae Hyun had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

“We are delighted to be able to work together with Ahn Jae Hyun, who has firmly established his own unique color through a wide variety of activities in different fields,” said Studio UHoo. “We will be unsparing in our full support of Ahn Jae Hyun, who will continue to show new sides of himself in the future, so that he can be active in an even broader range of fields.”

Ahn Jae Hyun, who first debuted as a model in 2009, has since made a name for himself both as an actor and through his appearances on variety shows.

Meanwhile, Studio UHoo is currently also home to actors like Kim Dong Wook, Kang Sora, Kyung Soo Jin, and more.

