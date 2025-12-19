Watch: Sooyoung Diligently Streams Her Fave Idol's New Song On Comeback Day In 'IDOL I' Preview

ENA’s upcoming drama “IDOL I” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere offers a glimpse of Maeng Se Na on comeback day—before Do Ra Ik’s life falls apart due to being charged with murder. When Do Ra Ik makes a solo comeback, the devoted Maeng Se Na rushes home to stream his newly released song and support him any way she can.

After quickly washing up, Maeng Se Na takes a seat in front of her computer and says excitedly, “Shall we begin?” Smiling lovingly at her screen, she promises to make Do Ra Ik’s new song a hit, saying, “Our cutie, we’ll pamper you.” Maeng Se Na then expertly adds his new music to her playlist before diligently searching for and liking posts about his comeback.

Surrounded by walls covered with Do Ra Ik’s photos and merchandise, Maeng Se Na goes on to happily watch a behind-the-scenes video of the idol posing for a photo shoot. As she starts leaving comments, she is suddenly interrupted by Park Choong Jae (Kim Hyun Jin), who knocks on her door with food and says, “I heard you won your case. We need to celebrate!” However, Maeng Se Na turns back to her computer and dismissively responds, “I’m busy.”

Check out the full clip below!

“IDOL I” premieres on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

