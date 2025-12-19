Watch: Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, And Cho Han Gyeol Exude Unique Charms In 'Undercover Miss Hong' Teasers

Upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has unveiled a set of new teasers!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly unveiled poster below hints at the tangled relationships centered on Hong Geum Bo, raising curiosity. Hong Geum Bo, in uniform, holds a finger to her lips as if hiding a secret, while Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), sharply dressed and seated at a desk, fixes a piercing gaze somewhere off-camera.

Adding to the intrigue are Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung), a veteran secretary with razor-sharp intuition who eyes Geum Bo suspiciously, and Division Head Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyeol), who nonchalantly hands over documents with a vibe unlike the typical late-’90s office worker.

Character teasers that were released alongside the poster introduce the four leads against the backdrop of Hanmin Securities in 1997. Hong Geum Bo, an ace at the Securities Supervisory Board who lacks camaraderie or loyalty but is exceptionally good at her job, goes undercover as a junior employee to carry out a secret mission.

Newly appointed as president of Hanmin Securities, Shin Jung Woo spots the face of his ex-girlfriend in a new hire and is thrown into confusion, heightening anticipation for their unpredictable dynamics.

The arc of Go Bok Hee— the president’s dedicated personal secretary and a lovable go-getter—also draws attention. Behind her sweet line, “I will do my very, very, very best,” lies dazzling social savvy and the quickest mind in the room. How Bok Hee becomes entangled with Geum Bo piques curiosity.

Albert Oh, the chairman’s maternal grandson, sets aside the tedium of company work and shows unfiltered interest in Hong Geum Bo. He rescues Geum Bo when she runs into trouble at the company and asks her—when Geum-bo seems to be concerned about Jung Woo—“Is he your type?” He even makes a bold proposal, “It’s okay to two-time,” radiating a straight-shooter charm.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

