P.O Is Kwon Sang Woo’s Well-Meaning But Clumsy Younger Brother In “HEARTMAN”

The upcoming comedy film “HEARTMAN” has unveiled new stills of Block B’s P.O in character!

“HEARTMAN” follows the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

P.O portrays Seung Min’s younger brother Seung Ho, someone who is completely lacking in tact but overflowing with warmth. He runs a musical instrument shop alongside his brother and remains faithfully by Seung Min’s side through thick and thin. When Seung Min reunites with his first love Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) and becomes entangled in an unspeakable secret, Seung Ho goes to great lengths to protect it. However, his natural cluelessness and innocent sincerity cause his well-intentioned efforts to backfire, repeatedly escalating situations in unpredictable and hilariously clumsy ways.

The bickering yet affectionate sibling chemistry between Seung Min and Seung Ho—already palpable in the released stills—emerges as another key highlight of “HEARTMAN.” Their contrasting personalities collide to create moments that are both genuinely funny and emotionally grounded, capturing the realism of a brotherly bond.

At the film’s production press conference, P.O shared, “Seung Ho tries his hardest to protect his brother’s secret, but because he’s naturally lacking in sense, he keeps making mistakes.” He added, “The director encouraged us to freely share ideas on set, which made the experience comfortable and fun.”

“HEARTMAN” will be released in theaters on January 14.

In the meantime, watch P.O in “Good Partner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)