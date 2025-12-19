Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, And Kwon Ju Seok Embark On A Dangerous Spy Mission To Take Down Jin Goo In “Moon River”

Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, and Kwon Ju Seok will embark on a covert mission in tonight’s episode of “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Dal I’s true identity—as deposed Crown Princess Kang Yeon Wol—was revealed to the world, once again putting the brakes on Lee Gang’s pursuit of revenge against Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo). However, with the united support of Lee Woon (Lee Shin Young) and Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), who share the same goal of bringing Kim Han Cheol down, they narrowly succeeded in rescuing Park Dal I from prison.

With Park Dal I’s sudden disappearance bound to reach Kim Han Cheol sooner rather than later, time is of the essence. Before she is discovered, Lee Gang and his allies must swiftly strike the stronghold of Kim Han Cheol’s followers and secure decisive leverage against him. To carry out this dangerous mission, the two once again swapped souls and went their separate ways. As they make bold decisions at a critical crossroads, anticipation builds over whether their revenge will finally succeed.

Newly released stills capture Lee Gang’s soul within Park Dal I’s body alongside Lee Woon and Oh Shin Won (Kwon Ju Seok). Disguised head to toe in black to conceal their identities, the trio’s grave expressions heighten the suffocating tension of their covert operation.

Adding to the suspense, a mysterious figure begins to tail them, setting the stage for a heart-pounding chase. With no room for error, viewers are left wondering whether this high-stakes secret mission will succeed—and whether it will ultimately lead to Kim Han Cheol’s downfall.

Find out in the next episode of “Moon River” on December 19 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

