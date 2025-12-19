Kim Hye Yoon Confirmed To Guest On “You Quiz On The Block”

Kim Hye Yoon will appear on tvN’s variety talk show “You Quiz on the Block”!

On December 19, it was reported that Kim Hye Yoon will be appearing on the popular talk show.

The production team of “You Quiz on the Block” later confirmed the report, saying, “It is true that Kim Hye Yoon will be appearing on ‘You Quiz,’ but the broadcast date has not yet been decided.”

Kim Hye Yoon is set to return to the small screen in January through SBS’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “No Tail to Tell.”

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST, while “You Quiz on the Block” airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews