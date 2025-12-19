Kim Jae Won In Talks To Lead Romance Drama Previously Linked To Lee Jong Suk And Go Min Si

Kim Jae Won is now in talks for an upcoming romance drama that was previously linked to Lee Jong Suk.

On December 19, OSEN reported that Kim Jae Won recently received an offer to star in the upcoming drama “My Relationship That I Also Oppose” (literal title) and had ultimately decided to star in the project.

In response, Kim Jae Won’s agency Mystic Story commented, “It is one of the projects he is currently reviewing.”

“My Relationship That I Also Oppose” is a romance drama that explores whether reuniting with a former lover is an extension of a familiar relationship or the start of an unknown relationship.

The drama was previously set to be directed by Lee Eung Bok—known for hit dramas such as “Descendants of the Sun,” “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (also known as “Goblin”), “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Dear X”—with Lee Jong Suk and Go Min Si in talks for the lead roles. However, Lee Jong Suk ultimately turned down his offer due to scheduling conflicts.

It has since been reported that director Lee Eung Bok has also stepped down, with the production team restructuring the project from the ground up and searching for a new director and lead cast.

