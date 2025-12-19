Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min’s Entangled Fate Draws Them Closer In “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS2’s upcoming weekend series “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled key moments that mark a turning point in the relationship between Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Hong Eun Jo lives a double life—by day, she is a compassionate healer who tends carefully to the sick, and by night, she transforms into the bandit Gil Dong, raiding the granaries of corrupt officials.

Grand Prince Yi Yeol disguises himself as a rogue to protect those dear to him and finds his greatest enjoyment in playing at being a royal inspector. Unaware that the bandit Gil Dong is actually Hong Eun Jo, the woman he harbors feelings for, he chases her relentlessly day and night.

Coming from vastly different worlds—separated by status and life experiences— it remains to be seen how the two will become entangled and what kind of romance will unfold between them.

The newly released stills capture subtle moments where emotions begin to shift in their hearts. One image shows their very first meeting on a rainy day as they hurriedly take shelter under the eaves. Hong Eun Jo appears in elegant silk attire, while Yi Yeol is dressed as a commoner, creating an almost role-reversed tableau that sparks curiosity about their story.

Another still captures the delicate tension that gradually forms between them. As Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol begin to slowly fall into each other’s orbit, anticipation builds over how their romance will take shape and where their intertwined fate will ultimately lead.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

