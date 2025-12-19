Ji Sung And Park Hee Soon Lead Opposing Forces Of Justice And Corruption In “The Judge Returns” Posters

The upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled two group posters that vividly capture the confrontation between justice and corruption.

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

The newly released posters emphasize the stark divide between the forces of good and evil. In the posters, Lee Han Young—who stands for justice—and Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon)—who is driven by greed—take center stage.

In the first poster, Lee Han Young stands firmly at the center, surrounded by allies who unite around his cause: Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office prosecutor Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), his loyal best friend Seok Jung Ho (Tae Won Seok), Daejin Daily reporter Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee), and South Chungcheong Prosecutors’ Office prosecutor Park Chul Woo (Hwang Hee). Their steady, determined gazes reinforce the powerful tagline, “I will put you in court.”

Initially wary of Han Young’s radical actions, Kim Jin Ah and Park Chul Woo eventually recognize his sincerity and step in as steadfast allies. Seok Jung Ho is Han Young’s fiercely loyal friend who is willing to help without hesitation whenever asked, while Song Na Yeon—after receiving Han Young’s help—chooses to stand beside him in confronting corruption. As Han Young returns to the past, anticipation builds over whether he can clear the label of “corrupt judge” and bring justice to fruition with the support of his allies.

In contrast, the second poster places Kang Shin Jin at its center, surrounded by the villains who serve his ambitions: Yoo Se Hee (Oh Se Young), Yoo Sun Chul (Ahn Nae Sang), Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), and Kwak Soon Won (Park Gun Il). Paired with the chilling line, “There is no justice everyone agrees on,” their intense expressions heighten expectations for an explosive power struggle.

Yoo Se Hee and Yoo Sun Chul are lawyers at Haenal Law Firm who act as Shin Jin’s puppets, engaging in corrupt trial deals. Jang Tae Sik of the S Group commits crimes under the protection of Shin Jin’s influence, while Kwak Soon Won blindly follows Shin Jin’s every command. Together, they form a shield around him—raising curiosity about how far they will go to obstruct Lee Han Young and his allies in their pursuit of justice.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

