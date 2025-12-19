ATEEZ's 'Answer' Becomes Their 4th MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

ATEEZ has hit the 100 million mark with another music video!

On December 19 at approximately 11:47 a.m. KST, ATEEZ’s music video for “Answer” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This is about five years, 11 months, and 12 days since the music video’s release on January 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

This marks ATEEZ’s fourth music video to hit 100 million views following “WONDERLAND,” “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS),” and “Crazy Form.”

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Watch the music video for “Answer” again below: