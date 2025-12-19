Watch: Performances From 2025 KBS Song Festival

Various artists have gathered for KBS’s annual year-end music celebration!

Hosted by Jang Do Yeon, Moon Sang Min, and ILLIT’s Minju, the 2025 KBS Song Festival Global Festival was broadcast live from Songdo ConvensiA in Incheon on December 19.

Check out all of the performances below!

CLOSE YOUR EYES and AHOF – “FIRE” (BTS)

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

HITGS – “A-HA!”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “SOB”

EVNNE – “How Can I Do”

n.SSign – “Love Potion” + “Funky like me”

Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM) – “Standing Next to You” (Jungkook)

Liz (IVE) and Kim Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM) – “Never Ending Story” (IU)

tripleS – “Are You Alive”

P1Harmony – “Work” + “DUH!”

10CM and Roy Kim – “All I Want for Christmas Is You” + “Holly Jolly Christmas” + “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

tripleS – “Growl” (EXO)

KISS OF LIFE – “Sticky” + “Midas Touch” + “Igloo” + “Lips Hips Kiss”

STAYC – “BEBE” + “Teddy Bear”

fromis_9 – “LIKE YOU BETTER” + “White Memories”

Juyeon, Q, and Sunwoo (THE BOYZ) – “Like I Love You” (Justin Timberlake)

10CM and Minju (ILLIT) – “jellyous” + “To Reach You”

JANNABI – “May the TENDERNESS be with you!” + “for lovers who hesitate”

Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is” + “No Words Can Say”

Dayoung – “body”

Haechan (NCT) – “Intermission” + “Talented” + “CRZY”

Mark (NCT) – “Righteous” + “1999”

HITGS and Baby DONT Cry – “Ah-Choo” (Lovelyz)

Lovelyz – “Ah-Choo” + “Twinkle”

Park Seo Jin – “Clown” + “Gangwon Arirang” (Cho Yong Pil)

Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today” + “Why are you crying” (Na Hoon A)

KISS OF LIFE – “Bad Girl Good Girl” (miss A)

fromis_9 – “Miniskirt” (AOA)

THE BOYZ – “Rock and Roll”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

aespa – “Dirty Work” + “Rich Man”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up” + “BTTF”

CNBLUE – “I’m a loner” + “I’m Sorry”

All Artists – “Let’s Take a Trip” (Cho Yong Pil)