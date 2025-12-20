'Moon River' Heads Into Finale On Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Love Me' Premieres

MBC’s “Moon River” is heading into its final episode on a new all-time high in viewership!

On December 19, the fantasy romance drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Moon River” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot as “Moon River,” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent. Not only did “Taxi Driver 3” take first place in its time slot across all channels, but it also defended its title as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Additionally, “Taxi Driver 3” remained the most-watched program of any kind to air on any channel in December among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Love Me” premiered to a promising start. The first and second episodes of the drama, which aired consecutively last night, scored average nationwide ratings of 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Check out the first two episodes of “Love Me” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Moon River” here:

Watch Now

And watch “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)