Shin Min Ah And Kim Woo Bin's Agency Shares Gorgeous Photo On Their Wedding Day

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s agency rang in their wedding day by sharing a gorgeous photo of the couple!

On December 20, the couple’s agency AM Entertainment celebrated their happy day with a special post on Instagram.

In addition to sharing a beautiful photo from their wedding shoot, AM Entertainment posted the following message in English:

Today, actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you!

Congratulations to the happy couple on their wedding day!

