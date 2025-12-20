ENHYPEN's Sunoo Makes Thoughtful Donation To Help Pediatric And Adolescent Patients

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo has made a generous donation to a meaningful cause!

On December 19, Samsung Medical Center announced, “We recently received a donation of 50 million won [approximately $34,000] from ENHYPEN member Sunoo, who is an artist under HYBE Music Group label BELIFT LAB.”

Sunoo’s donation will go towards psychological and emotional support programs for pediatric and adolescent patients, which help to alleviate the stress and anxiety some young patients may feel before surgery and also make it possible for them to undergo treatment in a stable environment.

Sunoo remarked, “It is thanks to the love and support of ENGENE [ENHYPEN’s fans] that I was able to participate in this meaningful act of sharing.”

“I wanted to give back even just a little bit of the love I have received from my fans, and I hope that this [contribution] can become a warm ray of hope that brightens this cold winter,” he continued. “I hope that it can be of even the slightest help to the young patients.”

Sunoo also quietly donated 100 million won (approximately $68,000) to Samsung Medical Center in December of last year in order to help patients in need struggling to receive medical treatment due to financial difficulties. At Sunoo’s request, the donation was made privately, with Samsung Medical Center only revealing it later on.

