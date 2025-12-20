Lee Je Hoon Makes His Music Show Debut As Girl Group Center In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Lee Je Hoon will hit the music show stage on the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) joins a girl group on stage at a music show. Wearing the name tag vest that is a requisite for idol rehearsals, Kim Do Gi proves a consummate professional as he smoothly executes the girl group’s choreography. Not only is he perfectly synchronized with the members, but he even manages to strike a killer “ending fairy” pose as he throws up an adorable heart.

In this episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi—who has infiltrated a corrupt entertainment agency and is currently undercover as a manager—will wind up going beyond basic manager duties to perform on a music show stage.

To catch Kim Do Gi’s music show debut—and to find out how he will take down the agency’s evil CEO Kang Ju Ri (Jang Nara)—tune in to the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” on December 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

