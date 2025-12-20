Kim Yoon Hye Is Torn Between Her Ex And Current Boyfriend At Her Father's Funeral In 'Love Track'

Kim Yoon Hye will find herself caught between her past and present on the next episode of “Love Track”!

KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

The upcoming fifth episode, “My Father’s Funeral,” will star Kim Yoon Hye as Choi Soo Ah, an only daughter who is holding a funeral for her late father. Choi Soo Ah, who tries to maintain her composure amidst a confusing mix of emotions, must grapple with the dilemma of choosing who will carry her father’s coffin: the ex-boyfriend she dated for 10 years or the current boyfriend she’s dated for 100 days.

Kim Min Chul will play Kang In Ho, Soo Ah’s boyfriend of 100 days, while Kwon Soo Hyun will play Han Jung Min, the ex she dated for 10 years.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture Soo Ah looking conflicted while dressed in mourning attire. As if grieving her father’s death weren’t difficult enough on its own, Soo Ah is deeply shaken by the appearance of her ex-boyfriend Jung Min, whom she dated for an entire decade.

The situation is complicated further by the arrival of Soo Ah’s current boyfriend In Ho, who is uncomfortable with the way Jung Min acts like a member of the family even though his relationship with Soo Ah is already over. Meanwhile, Jung Min, who was with Soo Ah for much longer, is convinced he’s the one who should be by Soo Ah’s side.

This tension eventually escalates into a fight between the two men, forcing Soo Ah into a difficult situation where she must choose one of them to be pallbearer.

To find out what decision Soo Ah makes, catch the next episode of “Love Track” on December 21 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

