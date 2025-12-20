'Moon River' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of MBC’s “Moon River” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the starring cast took a moment to look back on “Moon River” and what it meant to them.

Kang Tae Oh remarked, “For one year, I was so focused on filming that I didn’t even realize time was flying by. The cast and crew, who came together every day with the same goal, truly worked so hard. Thanks to them, I made many fun and happy memories.”

He went on to express his gratitude to the drama’s viewers, saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who gave ‘Moon River’ their love up until the end, as well as everyone who cared for Lee Gang, Park Dal I, Kang Yeon Wol, and all the other characters.”

Kim Se Jeong also spoke fondly of her experience filming the drama. “The days I spent playing Park Dal I and Kang Yeon Wol, transcending time and space, were a time when I was happier and more grateful than anyone,” she said.

She humbly continued, “I think it was only because of how considerate everyone was that Kang Yeon Wol could exist as she does now, and it was only because of our ‘Moon River’ family that I was able to receive so much praise. Thank you for listening to our story for such a long time.”

Lee Shin Young described “Moon River” as a new challenge for him as an actor, explaining, “It’s a drama for which I spent a lot of time pondering how to show my own unique color.”

“While portraying Lee Woon’s complicated state of mind, inner pain, emotions, and story, I learned a lot and was able to grow [as an actor],” he continued. “I’m grateful to the viewers who immersed themselves in the story together with me. I will continue to work hard in the future so that I can show you performances with even more depth.”

Expressing her deep affection for the character of Kim Woo Hee, Hong Su Zu shared, “Kim Woo Hee meant a lot to me, and she’s a character that really lingered with me even after filming ended.”

She went on, “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who looked kindly on my performance even though it was lacking. I was happy to have been able to work together with the director, cast, and crew. I will repay you in the future by showing you even more growth.”

Finally, Jin Goo nostalgically described filming for “Moon River” as “moments that will remain in my memory for a long time.”

“After the first episode aired and we received so much love, I filmed every episode with a grateful heart,” he recalled. “Thank you for looking warmly even on Kim Han Cheol, who was a villain, and for staying with us until the end. I will cherish the love and support we received for a long time, and I will return with an even better performance.”

The final episode of “Moon River” will air on December 20 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

