Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At Melon Music Awards 2025
The red carpet at this year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) was a stylish affair!
Ahead of the Melon Music Awards 2025 on December 20, many of the attendees hit the red carpet at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul to pose for photos.
Check out photos of this year’s red carpet looks below!
IDID
KiiiKiii
ALLDAY PROJECT
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Hearts2Hearts
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
HANRORO
BOYNEXTDOOR
Block B’s Zico
Jay Park and LNGSHOT
Who rocked your favorite look on the red carpet this year?
Photo Credit: Melon