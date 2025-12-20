Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At Melon Music Awards 2025

The red carpet at this year’s Melon Music Awards (MMA) was a stylish affair!

Ahead of the Melon Music Awards 2025 on December 20, many of the attendees hit the red carpet at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul to pose for photos.

Check out photos of this year’s red carpet looks below!

IDID

KiiiKiii

ALLDAY PROJECT

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Hearts2Hearts

10CM

RIIZE

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

HANRORO

ILLIT

BOYNEXTDOOR

IVE

Block B’s Zico

aespa

Jay Park and LNGSHOT

NCT WISH

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

EXO

Who rocked your favorite look on the red carpet this year?

Photo Credit: Melon