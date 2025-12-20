NCT WISH's Ryo To Not Attend Melon Music Awards 2025 Due To Health

NCT WISH’s Ryo will not be joining the rest of his group at tonight’s live ceremony for the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025.

On December 20, SM Entertainment announced that Ryo had developed “flu-like symptoms” and would therefore be unable to attend the Melon Music Awards later that day.

However, the agency revealed that because NCT WISH’s performance for the ceremony had already been pre-recorded, fans would still be able to watch Ryo perform with the rest of the group.

SM Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. We are informing you that due to experiencing flu-like symptoms, NCT WISH member Ryo will be unable to attend the live broadcast of the Melon Music Awards 2025. Although Ryo will not be attending the live broadcast of the Melon Music Awards 2025, NCT WISH’s performance has already been pre-recorded, so you still will be able to see a performance with all six members. Ryo is currently resting in order to make a speedy recovery, and if further changes to his schedule should arise in the future, we will make an additional announcement. We sincerely apologize for giving fans cause for concern, and we will do our utmost to make help our artist make a speedy recovery, which is our top priority. Thank you.

Get well soon, Ryo!