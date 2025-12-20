Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2025

This year’s Melon Music Awards has come to a close!

Melon Music Awards 2025 was held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 20.

G-Dragon won big with seven awards including three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards, taking home Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Jennie received three awards including the Daesang for Record of the Year. BOYNEXTDOOR additionally took home a total of four awards.

Check out the full list of winners:

Song of the Year: G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)”

Artist of the Year: G-Dragon

Record of the Year: Jennie

Album of the Year: G-Dragon “Übermensch”

New Artist of the Year: ALLDAY PROJECT, Hearts2Hearts

TOP 10: Rosé, Lim Young Woong, Jennie, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, G-Dragon, IVE, NCT WISH, PLAVE, RIIZE

Millions TOP 10: Rosé “rosie,” SEVENTEEN “HAPPY BURSTDAY,” IU “A flower bookmark, Pt. 3,” Lim Young Woong “IM HERO 2,” Jennie “Ruby,” BOYNEXTDOOR “No Genre,” G-Dragon “Übermensch,” IVE “IVE EMPATHY,” PLAVE “Caligo Pt.1,” RIIZE “ODYSSEY”

Best Solo – Female: Rosé

Best Solo – Male: G-Dragon

Best Group – Female: IVE

Best Group – Male: BOYNEXTDOOR

Best OST: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Stage of the Year: aespa

Best Music Video: KiiiKiii – “I DO ME”

Best Songwriter: G-Dragon

Best Performance – Female: ILLIT

Best Performance – Male: RIIZE

Best Music Style: ALLDAY PROJECT, 10CM

Global Artist: aespa

Global Rising Artist: IDID

1theK Global Icon: KiiiKiii

Hot Trend: WOODZ

J-Pop Favorite Artist: Kenshi Yonezu

Best Producer: Zico

Berriz Global Fans’ Choice: Hearts2Hearts

TrackZero Choice: HANRORO – “Goodbye, My Summer”

Japan Favorite Artist by U-NEXT: BOYNEXTDOOR

KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: NCT WISH

Congratulations to all of the winners!

