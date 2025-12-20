Winners Of Melon Music Awards 2025
This year’s Melon Music Awards has come to a close!
Melon Music Awards 2025 was held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 20.
G-Dragon won big with seven awards including three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards, taking home Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Jennie received three awards including the Daesang for Record of the Year. BOYNEXTDOOR additionally took home a total of four awards.
Check out the full list of winners:
Song of the Year: G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)”
Artist of the Year: G-Dragon
Record of the Year: Jennie
Album of the Year: G-Dragon “Übermensch”
New Artist of the Year: ALLDAY PROJECT, Hearts2Hearts
TOP 10: Rosé, Lim Young Woong, Jennie, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, G-Dragon, IVE, NCT WISH, PLAVE, RIIZE
Millions TOP 10: Rosé “rosie,” SEVENTEEN “HAPPY BURSTDAY,” IU “A flower bookmark, Pt. 3,” Lim Young Woong “IM HERO 2,” Jennie “Ruby,” BOYNEXTDOOR “No Genre,” G-Dragon “Übermensch,” IVE “IVE EMPATHY,” PLAVE “Caligo Pt.1,” RIIZE “ODYSSEY”
Best Solo – Female: Rosé
Best Solo – Male: G-Dragon
Best Group – Female: IVE
Best Group – Male: BOYNEXTDOOR
Best OST: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)
Best Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran
Stage of the Year: aespa
Best Music Video: KiiiKiii – “I DO ME”
Best Songwriter: G-Dragon
Best Performance – Female: ILLIT
Best Performance – Male: RIIZE
Best Music Style: ALLDAY PROJECT, 10CM
Global Artist: aespa
Global Rising Artist: IDID
1theK Global Icon: KiiiKiii
Hot Trend: WOODZ
J-Pop Favorite Artist: Kenshi Yonezu
Best Producer: Zico
Berriz Global Fans’ Choice: Hearts2Hearts
TrackZero Choice: HANRORO – “Goodbye, My Summer”
Japan Favorite Artist by U-NEXT: BOYNEXTDOOR
KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: NCT WISH
Congratulations to all of the winners!
