Winners Of 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards

KBS has awarded the best in entertainment from the past year!

On December 21, the ceremony for the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards was broadcast live from KBS Hall in Seoul.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) went to Jun Hyun Moo, marking his first time winning the KBS Daesang. Program of the Year, which was 100 percent selected by live voting during the show, went to “Mr. House Husband.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Jun Hyun Moo (“Boss in the Mirror,” “Krazy Rich Korean”)

Entertainer of the Year: Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Chan Won, Boom, Kim Sook, Kim Young Hee, Kim Jong Min, Park Bo Gum

Program of the Year: “Mr. House Husband”

Top Excellence Award (Show/Variety): Lee Joon (“2 Days & 1 Night”), Song Eun Yi (“Problem Child in House”)

Top Excellence Award (Reality): Lee Jung Hyun (“Fun-staurant”), Park Seo Jin (“Mr. House Husband”)

Excellence Award (Show/Variety): Yoo Seon Ho (“2 Days & 1 Night”), Joo Woo Jae (“Problem Child in House”)

Excellence Award (Reality): Kim Jae Joong (“Fun-staurant”), Ji Sang Ryul (“Mr. House Husband,” “Seeking Long-Standing Relationships”)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeon Yoo Sung

Popularity Award: Forestella (“Immortal Songs”), Jung Ji Sun (“Boss in the Mirror”)

Special Producer Award: Nam Hee Seok (“National Singing Contest”), Um Ji In (“Boss in the Mirror”)

Best Entertainer Award (Show/Variety): Moon Se Yoon (“2 Days & 1 Night”), Hong Jin Kyung (“Problem Child in House”)

Best Entertainer Award (Reality): Eun Ji Won (“Mr. House Husband”), Kim Jae Won (“Heart on Wheels”)

Special Program Award: “Cho Yong Pil Show”

Best Teamwork Award: “Gag Concert”

Hot Issue Program Award: “Heart on Wheels”

DJ of the Year: Hyojung (“OH MY GIRL Hyojung’s Volume Up”), Eun Ga Eun (“Eun Ga Eun’s Shining Trot”)

Digital Content Award: “Idol 1D2N”

Best Idea Award: “Gag Concert” – “Chatflix”

Best Icon Award: “The Return of Superman” children, “Gongbu and Nolbu” children

Staff of the Year: Kim Jung Hyun (lighting)

Writer Award: Lee Hae Nim (“Fun-staurant”), Myung Min Ah (“Boss in the Mirror”)

Rookie Award (Show/Variety): 10CM (“The Seasons: 10CM’s Pat-Pat”), Na Hyun Young (“Gag Concert”)

Rookie Award (Reality): Shim Hyung Tak and Shim Haru (“The Return of Superman”), Kim Kang Woo (“Fun-staurant”)

Top Photo Credit: KBS