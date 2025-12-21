HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Certified BRIT Double Platinum In UK

“Golden,” the smash hit from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” has gone beyond “gold” in the United Kingdom!

Earlier this month, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that “Golden”—the beloved hit by the film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X—had received an official BRIT double platinum certification. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified platinum at 600,000 units sold and double platinum at 1.2 million units sold.

Back in October, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack as a whole was also certified platinum for 300,000 units sold. (The BPI’s certification thresholds are different for albums and singles.)

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!